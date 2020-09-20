hoakley General, Life, Painting

Anyone for Badminton? Its early history in paintings 2

In the first of these two articles looking at paintings of the early history of the sport of badminton, I looked at its origins as a childhood game, in which two or more participants knock a shuttlecock between themselves, using a racquet known as a battledore. At some time in the middle of the nineteenth century, that knockabout game of battledore and shuttlecock was transformed into the sport of badminton, which is played competitively either side of a high net.

Franciscus Joseph Octave van der Donckt (1757–1813) (attr), Portrait of Sylvie de la Rue (1806), oil on canvas, 120.2 x 89.3 cm, Groeningemuseum, Bruges, Belgium. Wikimedia Commons.

By 1806, when Franciscus Joseph Octave van der Donckt painted this Portrait of Sylvie de la Rue, battledore was attracting rather older players. There’s no sign of this young woman’s battledore, but there’s a multi-coloured shuttlecock on the wooden floor at her feet.

Anton Petter (1781–1858), Children Playing in the Park (date not known), oil on canvas, 162 x 221 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Anton Petter’s undated Children Playing in the Park shows them engaged in games of childhood: riding a sheep, and flying what looks to be a wooden pigeon, with a battledore and shuttlecock cast on the foreground.

Alexander Varnek (1782–1843), Nikolai Alekseevich Tomilov (1814-1858) (1825), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Alexander Varnek’s portrait of the studious young Nikolai Alekseevich Tomilov (1814-1858), aged eleven when he painted this in 1825, holds his racquet and a bowl of cherries. On the desk in front of him is a rather posher-looking shuttlecock.

Somewhere around 1860-63, the new sport of badminton seems to have emerged, played by two ‘sides’ on either side of a net.

Albert Joseph Moore (1841–1893), Shuttlecock (c 1868), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

In about 1868, the Aestheticist artist Albert Joseph Moore painted what may have been a pair of young women holding their racquets and a Shuttlecock, showing its transition from childhood game (above and below). These are typical of Moore’s paintings in dressing their figures for more classical times, but engaging them in more contemporary activities, just as he did in The Quartet, a Painter’s Tribute to Music from the same year.

Albert Joseph Moore (1841–1893), Shuttlecock (c 1868), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.
Charles Law Coppard (1836-1900), Summer Sports in the Garden of a Country House (1878), oil on canvas, 28.6 x 59.3 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

The painting which truly marks the coming of age of this new sport is Charles Law Coppard’s Summer Sports in the Garden of a Country House from 1878. In its foreground are two men wearing hats, one of them holding a cricket bat. Behind them a woman is engaged in archery, and at the left side are two badminton players with a net strung high between them, much as in the modern sport.

By this time, badminton clubs were being formed across Britain, and in 1887 the club in Bath published a set of regulations for the sport. It also appears to have become popular in continental Europe.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919), Young Girls Playing Badminton (c 1887), oil on canvas, 54.6 x 65.2 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

It was in about 1887 that Pierre-Auguste Renoir painted Young Girls Playing Badminton in his new classically-inspired style, with figures so sharp against its landscape that they appear cut-out. This didn’t go down well with critics at the time, or his dealer Durand-Ruel.

Charles Edward Perugini (1839–1918), A Summer Shower (c 1888), oil on canvas, 115.6 × 76.5 cm, Ferens Art Gallery, Kingston upon Hull, England. Wikimedia Commons.

The following year, Charles Dickens’ son-in-law Charles Edward Perugini painted A Summer Shower, showing three young women caught out by a sudden shower when playing badminton.

Laura Theresa Alma-Tadema (1852–1909), Battledore and Shuttlecock (date not known), oil on canvas, 91.4 × 61 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

Unfortunately, Laura Theresa Alma-Tadema’s Battledore and Shuttlecock is undated and I don’t know how much reliance can be placed on its title. Its players aren’t young children, suggesting that they may have played badminton when outdoors.

Robert Anning Bell (1863–1933), Battledore (1896), media and dimensions not known, Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts, Moscow, Russia. Wikimedia Commons.

The name battledore lived on: Robert Anning Bell’s print from 1896 proclaims this in its title of Battledore, and there’s no sign of any net.

Vittorio Matteo Corcos (1859–1933), An Elegant Player (date not known), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Vittorio Matteo Corcos’ undated An Elegant Player attests to the new sport’s popularity among the young and beautiful of Italy.

‘Shunkō’ (dates not known), Beauty Holding Shuttlecock and Paddle (1922), ink, colour, gold and silver on silk, dimensions not known, Honolulu Museum of Art, Honolulu, HI. Wikimedia Commons.

Finally, by 1922 when ‘Shunkō’ painted this Beauty Holding Shuttlecock and Paddle, shuttlecock games were known in East Asian art. This most probably shows a young Japanese player of Hanetsuki, 羽根突き or 羽子突き, a traditional game closer to battledore than badminton, played with a rectangular wooden hagoita and a shuttlecock.

Anyone for a game of battledore?