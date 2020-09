Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: To the sound of a shutter release, maybe your display’s getting warm, but I’ll capture it for you. What am I?

2: Start your training here so you can start something altogether alien instead.

3: ISO, Tupperware, even a plain cardboard box at a push. But for tomes?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.