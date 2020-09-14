Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 64

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 64. Here are my solutions to them.

1: For some, they could be Republicans, for others a wicket, or notes. What am I?

Click for a solution Stickies For some, they could be Republicans (a slang term for members of the Official IRA or Sinn Fein), for others a wicket (a ‘sticky wicket’, derived from cricket), or notes (‘PostIt’ notes or their software equivalent). What am I?

2: Enter, adjust seat and curtain, look at the camera, then wait outside for your selfie. What am I?

Click for a solution Photo Booth Enter, adjust seat and curtain, look at the camera, then wait outside for your selfie (what you did with a physical photo booth, and what the app does more simply). What am I?

3: Tick, tock, this clock is changing when you didn’t expect it to.

Click for a solution Mach absolute time Tick (often referred as system ticks), tock, this clock is changing when you didn’t expect it to (in Intel Macs, Mach absolute time is measured in nanoseconds, but this won’t be the case in Apple Silicon models, which is distinct from seasonal clock changes, which don’t of course affect Mach absolute time anyway).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.