Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: For some, they could be Republicans, for others a wicket, or notes. What am I?

2: Enter, adjust seat and curtain, look at the camera, then wait outside for your selfie. What am I?

3: Tick, tock, this clock is changing when you didn’t expect it to.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.