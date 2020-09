Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I came and went in white, then returned in three colours before going again. Am I about to return?

2: Let me teach you unpolished rock to upset the neighbourhood late at night.

3: Certified by a lawyer, exploited by ads.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.