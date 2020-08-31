Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 62

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 62. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Move, in case I change to shout. What am I?

Click for a solution The Shift key Move (shift!), in case I change (it changes case) to shout (IN CAPITALS). What am I?

2: I have no lead but come sketch with either of my incompatible types. What am I?

Click for a solution Apple Pencil I have no lead (there’s no graphite ‘lead’ in one) but come sketch (with your pencil) with either of my incompatible types (there are two quite different models of Pencil, which aren’t interchangeable, but have the same name). What am I?

3: I was to have been head rigger, but became the last edit when saved from licensing problems. What am I?

Click for a solution Final Cut (Pro) It was originally intended by its first owner Macromedia as a QuickTime movie editor named KeyGrip; in the movie industry the Key Grip is the head of lighting and rigging. Macromedia was unable to bring it to market because of licensing issues with Microsoft, so it was bought by Apple and launched in 1999 as Final Cut (“last edit”) Pro. See Wikipedia.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.