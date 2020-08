Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Move, in case I change to shout. What am I?

2: I have no lead but come sketch with either of my incompatible types. What am I?

3: I was to have been head rigger, but became the last edit when saved from licensing problems. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.