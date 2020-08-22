Saturday Mac riddles 61

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: The only one to light up, you keep hitting me by MISTAKE. What am I?

2: Though a cache for the future, I doubt I’ll keep your things for that long, and came to an end two years ago anyway. What was I?

3: When the doctor saw your sister to decide what was wrong, he pressed five keys and sent it with his feedback.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.