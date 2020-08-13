Dintch 1.3 and Fintch 1.2 are now Universal Apps

Dintch version 1.3 and Fintch version 1.2 are the first releases as Universal Apps, and supercede all previous releases. They should both now run natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, on all versions of macOS from El Capitan to Big Sur beta 4.

Dintch 1.3 is now available from here: dintch13

and Fintch 1.2 from here: fintch12

from Downloads above, from their Product Page, and via their auto-update mechanisms.

If you’re running an Intel Mac and have any problems, please let me know. I’ll leave the last Intel-only releases available on their Product Page in case you’d prefer to revert to those.