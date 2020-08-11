PermissionScanner version 1.8 is now a Universal App

PermissionScanner version 1.8 is the app’s first release as a Universal App, superceding all previous releases. This should run natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, on all versions of macOS from Sierra to Big Sur beta 4.

I have compared results between a standard Catalina 10.15.6 system and those seen in Big Sur beta 4 and found them to be identical in all key respects, so I believe that any departure from those documented in the Help book can be relied upon as indicating a permissions problem. However, as with all betas, you should proceed with caution when dealing with Big Sur. You should also ensure that you add PermissionScanner to the Full Disk Access privacy list if you want it to be able to perform all its scans fully.

It’s now available from here: permscan18

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

If you’re running an Intel Mac and have any problems, please let me know. I’ll leave the last Intel-only release available on its Product Page in case you’d prefer to revert to that.