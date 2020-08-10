Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 59

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 59. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Above all else, the choice of snacks in the pub.

Click for a solution menu bar Above all else (where the menu bar is on the screen), the choice of snacks (menu) in the pub (bar).

2: Music, photos and more squeezed onto what can cause back problems.

Click for a solution Compact Disc, CD Music (Audio CD), photos and more squeezed (compacted) onto what can cause back problems (spinal discs).

3: I put values on your keys, but could instead be real estate inventory. What am I?

Click for a solution Property List I put values on your keys (it contains key-value pairs in a dictionary), but could instead be real estate inventory (a list of properties). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.