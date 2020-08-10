Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 59

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 59. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Above all else, the choice of snacks in the pub.
menu bar
Above all else (where the menu bar is on the screen), the choice of snacks (menu) in the pub (bar).
2: Music, photos and more squeezed onto what can cause back problems.
Compact Disc, CD
Music (Audio CD), photos and more squeezed (compacted) onto what can cause back problems (spinal discs).
3: I put values on your keys, but could instead be real estate inventory. What am I?
Property List
I put values on your keys (it contains key-value pairs in a dictionary), but could instead be real estate inventory (a list of properties). What am I?
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.