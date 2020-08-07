Podofyllin 1.0 is now a Universal App

Podofyllin version 1.0 is the first full release as a Universal App, superceding all previous beta releases. This should run natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, on all versions of macOS from Sierra to Big Sur beta 4.

It’s now available from here: podofyllin10

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

If you’re running an Intel Mac and have any problems, please let me know. I’ll leave the last Intel-only beta-release available on its Product Page in case you’d prefer to revert to that.