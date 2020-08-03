Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 58

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 58. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Ticked off or empty, I’m simply a choice: which will it be, then?

Click for a solution checkbox Ticked off or empty (the two states of a checkbox), I’m simply a choice (its purpose): which will it be, then?

2: I may have been a bit flaccid, but when spun around I brought apps, documents and more to your Mac. What was I?

Click for a solution floppy disk I may have been a bit flaccid (floppy), but when spun (as they are) around (the disk is circular) I brought apps, documents and more to your Mac (they were the original storage medium). What was I?

3: Where Swift’s Lilliputians couldn’t agree, I order you this way or maybe that way. What am I?

Click for a solution endianness Where Swift’s Lilliputians (the Lilliputians in Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” were divided into Big-endians and Little-endians, according to which end of a boiled egg they broke in order to eat it) couldn’t agree, I order (it’s all about byte order) you this way or maybe that way (big-endian or little-endian). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.