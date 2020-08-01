Saturday Mac riddles 58

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Ticked off or empty, I’m simply a choice: which will it be, then?

2: I may have been a bit flaccid, but when spun around I brought apps, documents and more to your Mac. What was I?

3: Where Swift’s Lilliputians couldn’t agree, I order you this way or maybe that way. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.