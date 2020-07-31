SilentKnight version 1.9 is now a Universal App

SilentKnight version 1.9 brings minor changes, and improvements in its documentation, but most of all is the first full release as a Universal App, superceding both 1.8 and 1.8u. This should run natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, on all versions of macOS from El Capitan to Big Sur beta 3.

It’s now available from here: siletnknight19

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

If you’re running an Intel Mac and have any problems, please let me know. I’ll leave the Intel-only version 1.8 available on its Product Page in case you’d prefer to revert to that.