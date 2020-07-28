Spundle 1.3 is now a Universal App and works fully in Big Sur

When Big Sur beta 1 was released to developers, I warned that my free utility for creating and maintaining sparse bundles, Spundle, had some compatibility problems with it, specifically when working with encrypted sparse bundles. I’m delighted to report that these have since been resolved, and I am now releasing a new version which I believe is fully compatible with all versions of macOS from Sierra to Big Sur beta 3, running on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs.

Spundle version 1.3 is a Universal App, and is now available from here: spundle13

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

For the sake of simplicity, I now intend releasing all updates in Universal App form. I will still leave the last Intel-only version on product pages, in case anyone does experience any problems with a Universal version. However, the auto-update mechanism will continue to prompt you to download the more recent version unless you disable it in the app’s preferences, something detailed in each app’s documentation.