Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: However I’m spelled, I’m two-way like a conversation, but normally silent. What am I?

2: Not so much an afterthought, I describe letters, pages, even whole documents. What am I?

3: I’m not a cosmetic op, but handle the fat and multiple. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.