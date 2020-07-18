Saturday Mac riddles 56

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: We’ll soon bid farewell to this island whose shores remain rocky, and prepare to migrate to the coast to the north-west.

2: I’m lively and vigilant, always ready to appear and warn you. What am I?

3: I didn’t really bark, but met your Internet needs for a couple of years, eventually being replaced by a hunting expedition. What was I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.