Paradise Lost: Book 10 in paintings and illustrations

Gustave Doré (1832–1883), Dreadful was the Din of Hissing Through the Hall, Thick Swarming Now With Complicated Monsters, Head and Tail (Book 10, 521-523) (1866), engraving for 'Paradise Lost', John Milton, Cassell, Petter and Galpin, further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

In the ninth book: The Serpent answers, that by tasting of a certain tree in the garden he attained both to speech and reason, till then void of both. Eve requires him to bring her to that tree, and finds it to be the Tree of Knowledge forbidden; she, pleased with the taste, deliberates a while whether to impart thereof to Adam or not, at last brings him of the fruit, relates what persuaded her to eat thereof. Adam at first amazed, but perceiving her lost, resolves through vehemence of love to perish with her; and extenuating the trespass eats also of the fruit. The effects thereof in them both; they seek to cover their nakedness; then fall to variance and accusation of one another.

Man’s transgression known, the guardian Angels forsake Paradise, and return up to Heaven to approve their vigilance, and are approved; God declaring that the entrance of Satan could not be by them prevented.

Now was the sun in western cadence low

From noon, and gentle airs, due at their hour,

To fan the earth now waked, and usher in

The evening cool, when he from wrath more cool

Came, the mild judge and intercessor both,

To sentence Man. The voice of God they heard,

Now walking in the garden, by soft winds

Brought to their ears, while day declined; they heard,

And from his presence hid themselves, among

The thickest trees, both man and wife, till God

Approaching, thus to Adam called aloud:

“Where art thou, Adam, wont with joy to meet

My coming seen far off? I miss thee here,

Not pleased, thus entertained with solitude,

Where obvious duty erewhile appeared, unsought

Or come I less conspicuously? or what change

Absents thee, or what chance detains? Come forth.”

He sends his Son to judge the transgressors, who descends and gives sentence accordingly: then in pity clothes them both, and reascends.

Sin and Death sitting till then at the gates of Hell, by wondrous sympathy feeling the success of Satan in this new world, and the sin by Man there committed, resolve to sit no longer confined in Hell, but to follow Satan their sire up to the place of Man: to make the way easier from Hell to this world to and fro, they pave a broad high-way or bridge over Chaos, according to the track that Satan first made; then preparing for Earth, they meet him proud of his success returning to Hell; their mutual gratulation.

So these [Sin and Death], the late

Heaven-banished host, left desert utmost Hell

Many a dark league, reduced in careful watch

Round their metropolis, and now expecting

Each hour their great adventurer from the search

Of foreign worlds. He through the midst unmarked,

In shew plebeian Angel militant

Of lowest order, passed; and, from the door

Of that Plutonian hall invisible,

Ascended his high throne, which, under state

Of richest texture spread, at the upper end

Was placed in regal lustre. Down awhile

He sat, and round about him saw unseen.

Satan arrives at Pandemonium, in full assembly relates with boasting his success against Man; instead of applause is entertained with a general hiss by all his audience, transformed with himself also suddenly into serpents, according to his doom given in Paradise;

He wondered, but not long

Had leisure, wondering at himself now more.

His visage drawn he felt to sharp and spare,

His arms clung to his ribs, his legs entwining

Each other, till supplanted down he fell,

A monstrous serpent, on his belly prone,

Reluctant, but in vain; a greater power

Now ruled him, punished in the shape he sinned,

According to his doom. He would have spoke,

But hiss for hiss returned with forked tongue

To forked tongue; for now were all transformed

Alike to serpents, all as accessories

To his bold riot. Dreadful was the din

Of hissing through the hall, thick swarming now

With complicated monsters, head and tail,

Scorpion, and Asp, and Amphisbæna dire,

Cerastes horned, Hydrus and Ellops drear

And Dipsas — not so thick swarmed once the soil

Bedropt with blood of Gorgon, or the isle

Ophiusa — but still greatest he the midst,

Now Dragon grown, larger than whom the Sun

Ingendered in the Pythian vale on slime,

Huge Python; and his power no less he seemed

Above the rest still to retain.

Then, deluded with a show of the forbidden tree springing up before them, they, greedily reaching to take of the fruit, chew dust and bitter ashes. The proceedings of Sin and Death;

Meanwhile in Paradise the hellish pair

Too soon arrived; Sin, there in power before,

Once actual, now in body, and to dwell

Habitual habitant; behind her Death,

Close following pace for pace, not mounted yet

On his pale horse;

This said, they both betook them several ways,

Both to destroy, or unimmortal make

All kinds, and for destruction to mature

Sooner or later; which the Almighty seeing,

From his transcendent seat the Saints among,

To those bright Orders uttered thus his voice:

“See with what heat these dogs of Hell advance

To waste and havoc yonder World, which I

So fair and good created, and had still

Kept in that state, had not the folly of Man

Let in these wasteful furies, who impute

Folly to me — so doth the Prince of Hell

And his adherents — that with so much ease

I suffer them to enter and possess

A place so heavenly, and conniving seem

To gratify my scornful enemies,

That laugh, as if, transported with some fit

Of passion, I to them had quitted all,

At random yielded up to their misrule;

God fortels the final victory of his Son over them, and the renewing of all things; but for the present commands his Angels to make several alterations in the heavens and elements. Adam more and more perceiving his fallen condition heavily bewails, rejects the condolement of Eve; she persists, and at length appeases him: then, to evade the curse likely to fall on their offspring, proposes to adopt violent ways, which he approves not; but conceiving better hope, puts her in mind of the late promise made them, that her seed should be revenged on the Serpent, and exhorts her with him to seek peace of the offended Deity, by repentance and supplication.

So spake our father penitent, nor Eve

Felt less remorse. They forthwith, to the place

Repairing where he judged them, prostrate fell

Before him, reverent, and both confessed

Humbly, their faults and pardon begged, with tears

Watering the ground, and with their sighs the air

Frequenting, sent from hearts contrite, in sign

Of sorrow unfeigned, and humiliation meek.

Source of text: Wikisource.

