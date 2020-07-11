Saturday Mac riddles 55

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Notice me at the top right, unless you don’t want to be disturbed. What am I?

2: You can hear my narrative when you hover your pointer and listen. What am I?

3: For only one foot to start with, I’ll get up and running. What am I?

4: This is a fiendishly difficult number series, for a bonus of 100 points. What is the next number in this series:

3, 6, 8, 7, 10, 10, 8, 9, 4, 3 ?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.