Saturday Mac riddles 54

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I wasn’t born from an oil crisis, nor designed by Mary Quant, and I don’t even come with a keyboard. What am I?

2: I could be succulent and crunchy, or hard and brittle crystals, but together I’m the future for your Mac. What am I?

3: Those who’ve got one can’t talk about it, and those who haven’t want to know all about it.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.