Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 53

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 53. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Big Sur

A southern stretch of rugged coastline (that’s what Big Sur is) with hardly any restrooms (apparently so), I’ll be coming to your Mac before next winter (macOS 11 should be released before the end of the year at the latest). What am I?

2: pointer

I could be a hunting dog (a pointer), or the bane of many a programmer (they’re particularly troublesome in C), but I’m far too busy gliding around in front of your eyes (the ‘mouse’ pointer). What am I?

3: AppleShare

I’ve dwindled from being a group of services (the original AppleShare product), to mere protocols (including AFP and PAP), and now my remains (AFP) won’t work with your newer volumes (AFP is now incompatible with APFS volumes). What was I once?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.