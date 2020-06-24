Which of my apps are compatible with Big Sur?

It’s very early days in my testing with the first beta-release of macOS 11 Big Sur, but here’s a list of my free apps which I believe to be compatible. I will continue to test and to update this page with further information.

Apfelstrudel 1.3 – works fully.

ArchiChect 2.3 – appears to work fully, although I haven’t yet come across a universal binary to check its architecture reporting.

Bailiff 1.4 – appears to work fully.

Cirrus 1.9 – appears to work fully, including its browser, log browser, and iCloud upload test.

Consolation 3.9 – appears to work fully, although I haven’t yet tested all its features, and haven’t checked to see whether Big Sur adds further fields.

DelightEd 2.b4 – appears to work fully. QuickLook still doesn’t display its document thumbnails correctly, though.

Dystextia 1.6 – works fully.

Fintch 1.1 – works fully.

LockRattler 4.24 – appears to work, but I need to check its softwareupdate commands.

commands. Nalaprop 1.0b10 – appears to work fully.

PermissionScanner 1.7 – appears to work fully.

Podofyllin 1.0b17 – appears to work fully, and thumbnails work properly too.

Precize 1.9 – appears to work fully, including bookmarks.

Rosettavert 1.4 – appears to work fully.

SilentKnight 1.7 – appears to work fully, but you’ll find the numbers interesting!

Spundle 1.2 – works fully with unencrypted sparse bundles, can create encrypted sparse bundles but entering passwords for other features doesn’t work with them. I will investigate, but suspect this is a bug in macOS.

Taccy 1.10 – appears to work fully, including its log browser.

Ulbow 1.3 – appears to work fully, although I haven’t yet checked all its features, and haven’t checked to see whether Big Sur adds further fields.

xattred 1.2 – appears to work fully.

SystHist will need a new version to support Big Sur’s version numbering.

Normally, during beta-testing I don’t provide beta version numbers or firmware data for SilentKnight or LockRattler, as they can change greatly and aren’t useful for other users.

These are all tested on Intel hardware; I have applied for a DTK to allow me to test and develop on Apple Silicon, but I suspect that I won’t get that for a couple of months, judging by demand.

If you’re using a Big Sur beta and come across a problem, please report it so that I can fix it and build a new version. I also intend producing universal binaries as soon as I can, although I won’t be able to test them on Apple Silicon for a while.

Last updated 24 June 2020.