Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 52

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 52. Here are my solutions to them.

1: file

I can be abrasive (a file), or a line of people (a file), but you know me best for storing anything you want (in a file). What am I?

2: menu

Table d’hôte or à la carte (types of restaurant menu), I drop down or pop up at your command (a computer menu). What am I?

3: Swift

Jonathan (Swift, the author) would have been proud, as is Chris (Lattner, who started to design and implement Swift in 2010), that I’ve left my suitcases (Swift is claimed to be Objective-C ‘without the baggage of C’, although most users of Objective-C wouldn’t agree) and clang (the popular compiler front end for C languages) behind. What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.