Saturday Mac riddles 52

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I can be abrasive, or a line of people, but you know me best for storing anything you want. What am I?

2: Table d’hôte or à la carte, I drop down or pop up at your command. What am I?

3: Jonathan would have been proud, as is Chris, that I’ve left my suitcases and clang behind. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.