I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 51. Here are my solutions to them.

1: window

Gaze through or at me (a physical window or one on screen), I hold your words and pictures (what windows contain) forever in the singular, please (not Windows). What am I?

2: icon

I’ve been an image revered (a religious icon), a programming language from Arizona (Icon is a language developed by Ralph Griswold at the University of Arizona), then shrunk to decorate the dock (where there are lots of icons). What am I?

3: Objective-C

The aim (objective) is just one letter (c) which could be an ocean (sea). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.