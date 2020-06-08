Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 50

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 50. Here are my solutions to them.

1: cursor

I don’t really emit oaths (a curser), but I’m the point of insertion (the insertion cursor) and even have my own keys (the cursor keys). What am I?

2: Compressor

I’m a squeezer (which compresses), but not of lemons, air or water (compressors), instead of more entertaining media (audio and video). What am I?

3: WindowServer

You’re always looking at my compositions (WindowServer is responsible for compositing individual windows into what’s displayed) as I route your clicks to the right receiver (its other role is to work out which app’s window has been clicked on and routing the action to that app). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.