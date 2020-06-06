Saturday Mac riddles 50

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I don’t really emit oaths, but I’m the point of insertion and even have my own keys. What am I?

2: I’m a squeezer, but not of lemons, air or water, instead of more entertaining media. What am I?

3: You’re always looking at my compositions as I route your clicks to the right receiver. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.