Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I watch you like a prefect, as you watch me. What am I?

2: Syllogisms from an expert produce sweet music.

3: Which Mac OS X engineer coined the backronym which was corrupted by an Italian to form the original name for its (micro)kernel?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.