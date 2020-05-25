Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 48

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 48. Here are my solutions to them.

1: printer

Born in wooden blocks (used in the original printing press), I matured in hot metal (metal typesetting in its heyday), and now die in lasers (many current computer printers). What am I?

2: Disk Image

Hardly a photo of storage (an image of a disk), I’m really an imaginary volume (what a Disk Image is, in effect). What am I?

3: Zip

Instead of two rows of teeth (a regular clothing zip), let me make better use of space (by compressing files). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.