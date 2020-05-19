The Eclectic Light Company free software menu has been updated

After releasing a flurry of new apps recently – Dintch, Fintch, Spundle, and now Metamer – my menu of free software available from here was in dire need of updating.

This new version reflects recent changes, making it more comprehensive:

This downloadable PDF version includes links to each of the product pages: AppSelectionChart

On offer are 36 currently supported apps, 5 command tools, 6 apps for previous versions of macOS, and one available on request. All those currently supported, including the command tools, are notarized for Catalina.

Enjoy!