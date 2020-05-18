Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 47

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 47. Here are my solutions to them.

1: password

Friend or foe (from the challenge ‘Halt, who goes there, friend or foe?’), I’ll never know so long as you enter the right characters (as you do with your password). What am I?

2: Finder Alias

AKA (also known as, an alias) another way to reach the same item (what a Finder alias is). What am I?

3: ADB (Apple Desktop Bus)

Created by Woz (Apple’s Steve Wozniak created the Apple Desktop Bus), I hooked up your mouse (from the Apple IIGS in 1986 and the Mac II, this was Apple’s standard mouse and keyboard port), but wasn’t hot-swappable (amazingly, you could cause electrical damage if you tried hot-swapping ADB devices). What was I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.