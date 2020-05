Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re still allowed to do.

1: Friend or foe, I’ll never know so long as you enter the right characters. What am I?

2: AKA another way to reach the same item. What am I?

3: Created by Woz, I hooked up your mouse, but wasn’t hot-swappable. What was I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.