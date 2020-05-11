Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 46

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 46. Here are my solutions to them.

1: backup

Reverse (in North America in particular, backup) in case you need to restore (what you do with your backup).

2: Pasteboard

I’m not really made of card (pasteboard is made from layers of card pasted or compressed together), but I’m always ready to hold what you’ve cut or copied (the Pasteboard is where cut or copied data are kept until you paste them). What am I?

3: Which British city connects a famous musical quartet with Location Services? Answer: Liverpool.

The ‘quartet’ in question is, of course, the Beatles, whose careers started at the Cavern Club in the city in early 1960. For reasons I don’t know, Liverpool has also been Apple’s internal name for Location Services.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.