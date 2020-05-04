Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 45

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 45. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Finder

Neither prospector nor thief (both finders, the latter in the saying ‘finders keepers’), I’m always somewhere under all those windows (where the Finder normally lurks). What am I?

2: Console

I’m hardly comfort in your distress (to console someone), and just confound with my endless stream of messages (just what the Console app has done since Sierra). What am I?

3: Apple Lisa

Named for a daughter (Steve Jobs’ daughter Lisa Nicole Brennan), I was the original (Apple’s first GUI computer), but was upstaged and undercut just a year and twelve days later (released on 12 January 1983 at a cost of $9995, the first Macintosh was released on 24 January 1984 at a quarter of the cost, $2495). What was I?

