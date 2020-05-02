Saturday Mac riddles 45

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re still allowed to do.

1: Neither prospector nor thief, I’m always somewhere under all those windows. What am I?

2: I’m hardly comfort in your distress, and just confound with my endless stream of messages. What am I?

3: Named for a daughter, I was the original, but was upstaged and undercut just a year and twelve days later. What was I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.