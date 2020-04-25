Saturday Mac riddles 44

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re still allowed to do.

1: Maybe for courtship or mating, you’re looking at me now. What am I?

2: You’d have thought I could be a holdup, rather than being faster, safer and bigger than my individual components. What am I?

3: My dispersed collection grows to accommodate as much as you want in its musical groups. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.