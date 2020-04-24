Dintch 1.2 and Fintch 1.1 fix memory leaks

I am very grateful to Cedric, who gently broke the bad news that Dintch version 1.1 suffers from a significant memory leak, which is likely to cause problems when tagging large folders.

Version 1.2 of Dintch and 1.1 of Fintch should fix this. Although most using Fintch may not notice the difference, both apps now correctly free all allocated memory when getting digests, which they weren’t doing previously. I therefore recommend these new versions for all users.

Dintch version 1.2 is available from here: dintch12

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and through its auto-update mechanism.

Fintch version 1.1 is available from here: fintch11

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and through its auto-update mechanism.

My sincere apologies for these bugs, and thanks again to Cedric for reporting them.