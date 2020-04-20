Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 43

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 43. Here are my solutions to them.

1: keyboard (both the peripheral and the System Preferences pane)

Tap, tap (the sound of the keys) all the time, I could hold either notes (a musical keyboard) or letters (a computer keyboard), or you can swap your language (using the Keyboard pane). What am I?

2: iSight camera

In a sense (eyesight), you saw through me at someone far away (what the camera does), until my joints were too toxic (the camera used lead-based solder, and was discontinued when that became unacceptable, notably in Europe). What was I?

3: touch (the command tool).

In a different sense (touch), it’s one thing you can’t do now with almost everyone else (during lockdown). But let me change the time and I’ll make it so (the command refreshes datestamps and permissions on a file, creating one if needed). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.