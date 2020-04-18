Saturday Mac riddles 43

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re still allowed to do.

1: Tap, tap all the time, I could hold either notes or letters, or you can swap your language. What am I?

2: In a sense, you saw through me at someone far away, until my joints were too toxic. What was I?

3: In a different sense, it’s one thing you can’t do now with almost everyone else. But let me change the time and I’ll make it so. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.