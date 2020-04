Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re still allowed to do.

1: I’ve been Pro, Mighty and Magic, beige, blue and grey, but never furry. What am I?

2: I came from Venus, but few said cheese to me so I fell quietly out of sight. What was I?

3: Be quiet, as I’m safe inside my carapace, and a tool you’ll use remotely. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.