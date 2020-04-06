Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 41

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 41. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Trackpad

First a path (a track), then a bachelor apartment (a pad), taken together for you to tap (what you do instead of clicking). What am I?

2: Screen Saver

I might preserve (save) a partition (a screen), entertain you with flying toasters (perhaps the most famous of screen savers with After Dark in Classic Mac days) or even expand your vocabulary (one current option). What am I?

3: Launch Services.

Not really an agency (service) for naming ships (launching them), I do handle what you do in the Dock (one of the ways of invoking LaunchServices is to open an app from the Dock or Finder), though. What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.