Saturday Mac riddles 41

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re still allowed to do.

1: First a path, then a bachelor apartment, taken together for you to tap. What am I?

2: I might preserve a partition, entertain you with flying toasters or even expand your vocabulary. What am I?

3: Not really an agency for naming ships, I do handle what you do in the Dock, though. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.