Saturday Mac riddles 40

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re allowed to do.

1: I’m not a black uniform, nor the sorceror’s fashion, just an appearance. What am I?

2: I used to convey infants, and despite changing name you still spell me out whenever you want to zap me. What am I?

3: Which Apple officially-supported programming language went from version 4 to 2.0 in 2006?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.