Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: I’m a Norwegian woman from Menlo Park, always ready to chat. What am I?

2: Wherever you want to move, I’m here to help, together with my twin. What am I?

3: Who claimed to be the first person to buy a Mac in Europe, became an Apple Master, and wrote a five-volume trilogy?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.