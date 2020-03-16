Ulbow 1.2b2 and Consolation 3.9 fix a bug using styles

Thanks to Mark for alerting me to a bug in all previous versions of both my free log browsers, Ulbow and Consolation 3. If you use a style (in Consolation, a custom style) which contains additional spaces in the string which defines that style, those extra spaces result in the insertion of unstyled datestamp fields.

So, for example, a style string of

0hb 2 9b 6b 11fg

results in log entries such as

21:39:03.457324 Info 455 10063049 cloudd

Add two space characters between the 6b and 11fg and you used to see

21:39:03.457324 Info 455 10063049 2020-03-14 21:39:03.457324+0000 2020-03-14 21:39:03.457324+0000 cloudd

These new versions should now handle superfluous whitespace characters properly. My apologies that older versions don’t.

Ulbow version 1.2b2 is now available from here: ulbow12b2

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Consolation version 3.9 is now available from here: consolation39

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism. Version 3.8 was never released.