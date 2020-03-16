Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 38

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 38. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Mission Control

You might expect me to be NASA’s (Mission Control for space flights), but instead of managing space flights all I really do is show open windows (which is what macOS Mission Control does). What am I?

2: keychain

Ordinarily, I link (chain) to your opener (key), but you expect me to keep lots of secrets instead (what a macOS keychain does). What am I?

3: Which non-Apple operating systems were able to run Mac apps without virtualisation, using which Apple product? Answer: Sun’s Solaris and HP’s HP-UX, using Apple’s Macintosh Application Environment (MAE).

In 1994, Apple released MAE to allow users of Sun SPARCstations and HP workstations to run native MacOS System 7.5 apps on certain versons of Solaris and HP-UX. An archived version of the MAE Home page is available on the Wayback Machine. It really did work – I used it on a SPARCstation for a demo, and it was both impressive and compatible with many Mac apps. Costing $599, it wasn’t a commercial success, though, and was abandoned in 1998.

