Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: You might expect me to be NASA’s, but instead of managing space flights all I really do is show open windows. What am I?

2: Ordinarily, I link to your opener, but you expect me to keep lots of secrets instead. What am I?

3: Which non-Apple operating systems were able to run Mac apps without virtualisation, using which Apple product?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.