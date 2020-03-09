Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 37

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 37. Here are my solutions to them.

1: the Desktop

Picture (the Desktop picture) me under everything else that you open (it’s underneath all windows), and underneath your Mac itself (the physical desktop on which most Macs are placed). What am I?

2: (The) sandbox

Grains (sand) in my container (box) keep everything in its place (that’s what the sandbox does) for your safety (its purpose). What am I?

3: Which non-Apple operating system ran on Apple Servers? Answer: AIX, IBM’s variant of Unix.

In 1996-97, Apple offered its Network Server 500 and 700 models, which were PowerPC-based with logic boards similar to the Power Mac 9500, and ran a specially-modified version of IBM’s proprietary version of Unix, AIX 4.1.4. They supported configuration and maintenance of the servers using AppleScript hosted on a Mac, with AppleShare for sharing. Although they offered hot-swapping of disks and other high-end features, sales were poor and they were axed in 1997. They never bore the name Macintosh. Apple had also looked at running Novell NetWare in server models, but never released a product. See Wikipedia for further details.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.