Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 36

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 36. Here are my solutions to them.

1: startup chime

Whether a tone, arpeggio or chord (all three have been featured in different models), I used to bring pleasure or infuriate (users either love or hate it) until I was silenced (since about 2016, new models have been mute, although the chime can be enabled in some still). What am I?

2: kernel panic

This feeling of doom (panic) from the heart (kernel) might bring alarm to an old corporal (Corporal Jones of TV series “Dad’s Army” used to run around telling everyone not to panic), and used to be multilingual (the old sign of a kernel panic was a window giving instructions in different languages, see below) instead of merely starting again (modern Macs are supposed to restart automatically after a panic). What am I?

3: Which revolutionary storage device was named after a Swiss mathematician who is most famous for his work in fluid dynamics? Answer: an Iomega Bernoulli Box.

The mathematician in question is Daniel Bernoulli (1700-1782), whose most famous contribution is in his principle, which has been widely applied in aerodynamics. It was the principle which enabled Iomega’s first high-capacity storage device, the Bernoulli Box, which was launched in 1982. This was essentially a high-density floppy disk which stored 5-230 MB of data, which was exceptional for removable storage at that time. Iomega went on to even greater success with its Zip Drive (which didn’t rely on the Bernoulli Principle), released in 1995, although that proved prone to failure. Iomega has more recently become LenovoEMC.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.